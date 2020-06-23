Fergie not featured on Black Eyes Peas new album; group explains why

Image: CNN News

The Black Eye Peas are making a return after a decade off by releasing their new album, but one of the group's key members won't be apart of the comeback.

According to CNN, singer Fergie is not featured on the latest project. According to group member Will.i.am, Fergie is currently focused on being a mom to her now six year-old son.

"That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway," he told Billboard, "It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

Fergie first joined the Black Eye Peas in 2002 and sang on some of the group's biggest hits including "Where Is The Love", "Let's Get It Started", "I Got A Feeling", and "Boom Boom Pow".

Members of the group then pursued solo careers and Fergie became the host to Fox's reality singing show, "The Four".

The Black Eye Peas now have a new lead singer in J. Rey Soul and she is featured on the new album titled, "Translation".