Fentanyl pills seized from Baton Rouge man by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Credit to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baton Rouge man after they found fentanyl pills and other narcotics during a traffic stop.

Nathan Vitale, 46, was in a traffic stop in the Maurepas area when a deputy spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search revealed suspected pressed fentanyl pills along with "illegal narcotics and illegal items."

Vitale is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.