92°
Latest Weather Blog
Fentanyl pills seized from Baton Rouge man by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baton Rouge man after they found fentanyl pills and other narcotics during a traffic stop.
Nathan Vitale, 46, was in a traffic stop in the Maurepas area when a deputy spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search revealed suspected pressed fentanyl pills along with "illegal narcotics and illegal items."
Trending News
Vitale is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...