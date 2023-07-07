91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fentanyl pills seized from Baton Rouge man by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Friday, July 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baton Rouge man after they found fentanyl pills and other narcotics during a traffic stop.

Nathan Vitale, 46, was in a traffic stop in the Maurepas area when a deputy spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search revealed suspected pressed fentanyl pills along with "illegal narcotics and illegal items."

Vitale is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

