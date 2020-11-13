Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has been busy this hurricane season, restoring power to thousands of people. But one woman, who lost power during a storm says the way Entergy went about restoring power in her neighborhood is unacceptable.

Helen Fox normally wouldn't hurt a fly, but she's a woman of principle. She tells 2 On Your Side that her experience with Entergy a couple of months ago didn't sit well with her.

It was one o'clock in the morning, we didn't have electricity, I was lying on my couch and I heard knocking on the door," Fox said.

That knock was from an Entergy electrical crew coming to get the power restored. Fox says they asked her if they could walk through her gate and she permitted them. It wasn't until daylight did she learn that the crew did a lot more than walk through her gate.

"I didn't know, I thought they were going to walk. But they brought trucks. They broke my fence. They broke my gate. They destroyed it," she said.

The crew needed to access a box on the other side of the fence in her neighbor's yard. Fox says if she had known she would have told them about another way there, through an easement in the back of the fence.

After the damage had been done, Fox filed a claim to make repairs. She says after first, Entergy offered her $350 to make repairs to the gate. Fox says the offer was "laughable."

The adjuster came back with a settlement of $1,450, but even that would cover the total cost estimate of $2,900.

Last week, 2 On Your Side asked Entergy about the settlement and a spokesperson sent the following response.

There are times when we must remove obstructions like a fence to perform work on the electric system in backyards or other hard-to-access locations. This was one of those times. Our goal is always to leave our customers satisfied, and that includes ensuring work sites, including residential properties, are returned to the same, if not in better, condition than when we arrived. Every situation is unique, and in this case, we are continuing to work with the homeowner to resolve the complaint.

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2 On Your Side learned that Entergy had granted the full cost for repairs so Fox could replace her fence and gate. Her new fence was installed Thursday and she hopes to have a new gate soon.