Fence repairs delayed after Hurricane Delta due to shortage in material

BATON ROUGE – Dozen of fences were knocked over and damaged as part of the aftermath of Hurricane Delta that many homeowners will be dealing with for a while.

A shortage of wood material is making it hard for fencing companies to do timely repairs.

“We took over 100 calls before 10 o’clock Monday morning,” said Brandon Scott, the vice president at Scott Fencing. “We’re doing our best to see them all as fast as we can.”

Scott says that even though the demand to create fences was still high in the summer a lot of mills shut down because of COVID-19, which also caused a shortage of wood fence material.



“It used to take us three to four weeks to get materials in. It’s 12 weeks now,” he said.

That means many homeowners will have to wait a while before their fence is fixed.

“A 6 to 8-week wait for a fence is not uncommon right now,” said Scott.

Scott says people have been very understanding given the certain circumstances.

“As long as we're upfront and honest with them and say look this is the situation it's going to take three months to get the material in, is that okay? They're okay,” said Scott.

And adding multiple hurricanes into the mix, Scott believes the industry will stay this way until February or March.