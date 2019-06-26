81°
Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck off Siegen Lane

1 hour 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 9:55 PM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a pedestrian reportedly struck by a vehicle off Siegen Lane late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, off Siegen. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office tells WBRZ a female victim was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

We've reached out to officials for more info.

