Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a pedestrian reportedly struck by a vehicle off Siegen Lane late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, off Siegen. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office tells WBRZ a female victim was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

We've reached out to officials for more info.