FEMA will reimburse storm victims for generators, chainsaws
Those with post-storm expenses tied to Hurricane Ida may be eligible for compensation from the federal government.
FEMA has approved funds for those who spent money on items like generators and chainsaws in the wake of the storm. Congressman Garret Graves said the program will cover generator expenses up to $800 and as much as $250 for chainsaws being used for clean-up.
FEMA just approved generator and chainsaw reimbursements:— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) September 6, 2021
Generators up to $800
Chainsaws up to $250
More information to come, but we encourage folks to apply for FEMA individual assistance in the meantime. https://t.co/cqexuC6INZ
Other storm-related expenses will be covered under the program.
Click HERE to find a list of expenses eligible for compensation and how to apply for aid.