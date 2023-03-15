46°
Latest Weather Blog
FEMA urges flood victims not to wait to begin repairs
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Louisiana residents whose homes were damaged during recent floods not to wait for a FEMA inspector before beginning to clean up and conduct repairs.
FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier said in a news release that those with flooded property should take photographs of any damage and keep receipts for any repair work done. Frazier says insurance companies may require both, and FEMA may require receipts.
She says FEMA inspectors can verify damages after repairs have begun.
Frazier says waiting can have adverse effects such as allowing mold to grow, which can lead to health problems.
Flood victims are encouraged to register with FEMA as quickly as possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
-
Despite deadly on-duty crash, ex-LSP leader's son transferring to coveted new role
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss