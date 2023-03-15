FEMA urges flood victims not to wait to begin repairs

NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Louisiana residents whose homes were damaged during recent floods not to wait for a FEMA inspector before beginning to clean up and conduct repairs.



FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier said in a news release that those with flooded property should take photographs of any damage and keep receipts for any repair work done. Frazier says insurance companies may require both, and FEMA may require receipts.



She says FEMA inspectors can verify damages after repairs have begun.



Frazier says waiting can have adverse effects such as allowing mold to grow, which can lead to health problems.



Flood victims are encouraged to register with FEMA as quickly as possible.