46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FEMA urges flood victims not to wait to begin repairs

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 25 2016 Mar 25, 2016 March 25, 2016 7:52 AM March 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Louisiana residents whose homes were damaged during recent floods not to wait for a FEMA inspector before beginning to clean up and conduct repairs.
    
FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier said in a news release that those with flooded property should take photographs of any damage and keep receipts for any repair work done. Frazier says insurance companies may require both, and FEMA may require receipts.
    
She says FEMA inspectors can verify damages after repairs have begun.
    
Frazier says waiting can have adverse effects such as allowing mold to grow, which can lead to health problems.
    
Flood victims are encouraged to register with FEMA as quickly as possible.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days