FEMA to pay more of Hurricane Laura cleanup, public costs
FEMA guidelines generally call for state and local governments to pay 25%. But the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday that it has been notified that President Joe Biden ordered an increase in the federal share of public assistance payments.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s very grateful to the president and his administration.
“This has been a difficult 12-month period for many people in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura, several other weather emergencies, including the ongoing response to winter weather, and due to COVID-19,” Edwards said.
“President Biden has lessened the impact to our state and local government budgets for the emergency response and recovery work following Hurricane Laura and will improve our ability to protect our citizens.”
FEMA already had agreed to pay all of some expenses, and those won’t be changed, the statement said.
