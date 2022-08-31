Latest Weather Blog
FEMA to open disaster recovery center in EBR Monday
BATON ROUGE – FEMA will open another disaster recovery center in East Baton Rouge Parish Monday.
According to a statement released Sunday, the center will be open from from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until further notice at the following location:
Baker Council on Aging
3334 Jefferson Street
Baker, LA 70714
Residents can other centers near them by visiting fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers, calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA mobile app.
Represenatives from GHSEP, FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and volunteer groups will be available to answer questions about disaster aid and low interest disaster loans. Residents can also apply for federal disaster aid.
It is not necessary to visit a center to register for and receive federal disaster assistance. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are canvassing many affected areas to register people for federal aid.
