FEMA to open disaster recovery center at Celtic Studios

BATON ROUGE - FEMA will open a disaster recovery center Wednesday, Aug. 31 in East Baton Rouge to assist flood victims. The center will be located at Celtic Studios at 10000 Celtic Drive, Baton Rouge and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Representatives from GOHSEP, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, National Flood Insurance Program specialists, volunteer groups and other agencies will staff the center and be available to answer questions and provide information regarding disaster assistance.

Those affected by the flood can locate other centers near them here, by phone at 800-621-3362 or by downloading the FEMA app. You can register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov.

You can find a full list of disaster centers here.