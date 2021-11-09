FEMA to close Disaster Recovery Center in St. James Parish

CONVENT - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, located in the Convent Senior Center at 5775 Hwy 44, Convent, will permanently close Thursday, November 18.

FEMA officials notified St. James Parish Emergency Management staff that this closure is due to the decreased number of visitors to the recovery center.

The average number of visitors has reached below the required FEMA threshold.

Residents in need of assistance with filing claims, or to check the status of an existing claim, are encouraged to visit the DRC in Convent before Thursday, November 18th for in-person assistance.

Additional assistance can be found by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.