FEMA sending reps to storm victims who can't reach them

KILLIAN - A power pole with a transformer attached still lies in the front yard of Mike and Millie Tanner's home. It almost landed on their 5-year-old girl.

"I shoved my daughter and told her to run. At that time I saw a tree coming at me.

Pine tree hit me in the face, and a power line went across my arm," Millie said.

The tanners raise horses, chickens and quails. They couldn't save many of them, so they just let them go.

"We opened the quail cages back there. We had over 150 quail. We opened up the quail

cages. We opened up the chicken yard," Mike said.



Hurricane Ida destroyed their home, and the Tanners could be without power until October.

With no internet service, they could not sign up to get help from FEMA. So the mayor of Killian got the federal agency to set up its mobile disaster unit at the town hall.

"I've been the mayor here, an elected official here, for 30 years, and this by far

has been the worse," Mayor Gillis Windham said.

The Tanners see recovery measures taking place all over the capital region but no progress

being made in their area of the parish.

"Everybody's worried about the big cities. Let's run to New Orleans. Let's run to Baton Rouge. Let's run here or there. But they forget we're out here."

FEMA workers plan on returning to the Killian area next week and going door-to-door to reach out to hurricane victims who can't come to them.