FEMA: proposed Hurricane Ida housing site comment period

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A three-day comment period opens Tuesday for a proposed group housing site for Hurricane Ida survivors in one southeast Louisiana parish, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

Up to 75 families could be housed at the site in the St. Charles Parish community of Killona, the agency said in a news release. FEMA says the parish needs 79 units for residents whose houses were destroyed or are still unlivable because of damage from the hurricane that made landfall on Aug. 29 2021.

Comments would be about a draft environmental assessment. Instructions for getting that document and posting comments are available on the agency’s website. FEMA says it’s a short comment period because of a housing emergency among survivors of the hurricane.

Developing the proposed 13-acre (5.25-hectare) site would need clearing, grading, road construction, the placement of concrete pads, utilities and installation of transportable temporary housing units.

The agency notes that such group sites are generally occupied by families who lived in the area before the hurricane. That means they typically don’t increase demands for local services such as schools and police and fire protection.

Once the direct housing program ends, FEMA will remove all housing units and infrastructure, returning the property as close as possible to its original state.

The public comment period begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday. If no substantive comments are received, the finding of no significant impact will become final.