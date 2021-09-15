FEMA personnel available at Goodwood Library starting this week

BATON ROUGE - The threat from Nicholas is moving out of town and the focus is returning to the recovery from Hurricane Ida. FEMA says it's asking people who need help to sign up.

So far, FEMA says it has dispersed $342 million to survivors, that's about 300,000 households. FEMA says it's heard from a lot of people in Livingston and Ascension Parishes seeking grant money for food, water, fuel, prescriptions, emergency home repairs, and temporary housing.

"We are on a case-by-case basis giving people money to stay in hotels," Nathan Custer said.

In the Baton Rouge area, hotels have been full of linemen, Army Corps, and others helping recovery from Ida. FEMA has a list of available locations from Tennessee to New Mexico and Georgia.

"Some of the people have had to go out of state," Custer said. "We've had talks with people in Houston, Dallas, Little Rock, Jackson."

Everyone who applies for assistance will receive a letter, either online at disasterassistance.gov or through the mail. It will let the survivor know about FEMA's decision. If it's a no-decision, it doesn't mean you have been turned down. It could mean you told FEMA you're covered by insurance, or you're missing information. FEMA says do not let it discourage you.

Starting Thursday in Baton Rouge, survivors who have questions can visit the Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd.

"This is where people can go in and register with FEMA if they haven't done so, or get their questions answered," Custer said.

The MRIC will be open every day starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, until Sept. 29. It will provide an opportunity for people to speak with someone from FEMA face-to-face.