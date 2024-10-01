89°
FEMA opens applications for assistance for homes were damaged by Francine but still habitable
BATON ROUGE — Residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Francine but can still live safely in it may qualify for up to $300 from FEMA and the state government to assist with cleanup, FEMA announced Tuesday.
Clean and Sanitize Assistance is available to those in parishes designated for individual assistance, including Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.
Qualifications include owning a home and FEMA determining it was damaged but habitable, as well as the damage not being covered by insurance. Renters can also apply.
Applications for the program can be found here.
