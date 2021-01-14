FEMA: La residents affected by Hurricane Zeta can apply for federal disaster assistance

Louisiana State Police inspect damage following Hurricane Zeta on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

BATON ROUGE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Wednesday (Jan. 13) that homeowners and renters who suffered damage from Hurricane Zeta in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes should register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible.

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the hurricane.

These parishes were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Trump for damage and losses suffered from Hurricane Zeta between Oct. 26 and 29, 2020.

Homeowners should immediately contact their insurance company, if they have yet to do so, to file their storm-damage claims and document the damage with photos. Homeowners do not have to wait until their insurance company makes a decision to take the next steps.

The faster one files, the faster their recovery can begin, FEMA says. The deadline to register for assistance for Hurricane Zeta is March 15, 2021.

Register with FEMA by:

-Going online at disasterassistance.gov;

-Downloading the FEMA app; or calling the helpline: 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

FEMA adds that if you have previously applied for FEMA assistance for hurricanes Laura and Delta, you will have to register again for Hurricane Zeta assistance. It adds that if you registered in anticipation of the declaration of Hurricane Zeta, your registration will be processed.

Those who register will need to have the following information available:

-A current phone number where you can be contacted;

-Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;

-Your Social Security number, if available; and

-If insured, the insurance policy number or your insurance agent and company.

FEMA states: "Disaster assistance may provide temporary help and a place to stay while you build your own recovery plan. Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may be able to help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments.

However, those without insurance, or those who may be underinsured, may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled."

Disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost disaster loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover from the effects of the disaster.

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans are available for:

-Businesses of any size and nonprofits for up to $2 million for property damage.

-For small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits: up to $2 million for working capital needs even if they had no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working-capital needs.

-For homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

-For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

For more information on assistance from FEMA, please visit: https://www.fema.gov/locations/louisiana