FEMA: Hurricane victims must keep in touch and update information to avoid delays

BATON ROUGE - FEMA issued an announcement Monday morning, explaining that Louisiana homeowners and renters who registered for FEMA disaster assistance after Hurricane Laura should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track.

Survivors should update contact information as soon as possible because FEMA may need to reach them to perform virtual home inspections or get additional information.

Survivors who registered with FEMA may update contact information the following ways:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 . People who use TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

FEMA encourages survivors to request direct deposits of disaster assistance to their financial institution. Survivors should let FEMA know as soon as possible of any changes to their banking information.

It’s important to note that FEMA disaster assistance checks cannot be forwarded. If a person is unable to access their home address, they can request the postal service to hold their mail.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.