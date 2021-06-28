FEMA: How to appeal FEMA's decision on your application

BATON ROUGE - Following a series of flooding incidents in south Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued guidance related to appealing a FEMA decision in regards to disaster relief.

In a Monday, June 28 statement, FEMA said:

"An appeal letter allows you to ask FEMA for a second look at your application and may result in a different decision. You may only need to provide documentation to change the outcome.

Gather your documents and send your appeal letter to FEMA within 60 days of the date on your decision letter.

You may have good reasons to appeal FEMA’s decision on your grant application.

For example, you may have received a grant but have receipts to show the amount was not correct.

Or, your decision letter may say your request was denied because of missing information. If you submit documentation through an appeal, you may qualify for a grant.

You can set up a FEMA online account and upload documents online. Visit Disasterassistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

You can also send a letter to:

FEMA - Appeals Officer; National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD

20782-7055.

Finally, you can fax your letter to 800-827-8112 with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention - FEMA Appeals Officer.

In your letter, explain why you disagree with the decision. Be sure to include your full name, and address and copies of all documents. Remember to sign and date the letter.

If someone else files the appeal for you, you must also submit a signed statement giving that person authority to represent you.

Your appeal letter should include your FEMA disaster identification registration application number (found at the top of your decision letter) and the federal disaster declaration number DR-4606-LA for May Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding.

FEMA will review your letter and the information in the file to make a new determination. If more information is needed, FEMA will call, send another letter or have a third party verify the new information.

Within 90 days of the receipt of the appeal letter, FEMA will notify you in writing about the appeal decision."

For more information on the FEMA appeals process, visit FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process.

For the latest information on the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.