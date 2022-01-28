48°
FEMA homes to stay in Louisiana longer, but rent required
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents displaced by the August 2016 flooding and living in mobile homes provided by the federal government can stay in them until May.
But they'll have to start paying rent in March for the manufactured housing units.
Louisiana's homeland security office says the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to the state's request to extend the temporary housing program - but refused to continue waiving rent for the mobile homes.
The state intends to appeal the decision.
Jim Waskom, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the rent requirement could create obstacles for some displaced flood victims.
Rental rates will range from $789 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,155 for a three-bedroom unit.
About 2,400 households remain in FEMA mobile homes, according to recent data.
