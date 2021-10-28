FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ida assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Families affected by Hurricane Ida now have until Nov. 29 to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The deadline was set to occur on Thursday, but now homeowners and renters who live in 25 parishes have until next month to apply, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Wednesday. The affected parishes are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

FEMA’s disaster assistance can help pay for rental assistance, temporary housing, personal property losses and other expenses not covered by insurance.

Those seeking help can apply online a DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 800-621-3362 or by downloading the FEMA app. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for a disaster loan has also been extended to Nov. 29. Visit www.SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-877-8339 for information or to apply.