FEMA deadline to register for Hurricane Laura looms

BATON ROUGE - According to officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) renters and homeowners in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Friday, Nov. 27 to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral, and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs, and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or visit disasterassistance.gov/.

Hurricane Laura survivors with home repair questions are encouraged to contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 833-336-2487 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 .