FEMA deadline to register for Hurricane Laura assistance extended

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura who want to register for disaster assistance from FEMA have been granted more time to do so.

The deadline to register has been extended until November 27 in all parishes designated for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura.

Homeowners and renters can apply for federal assistance, which includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Grants may be available as well to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or visit disasterassistance.gov/.

To find a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP code (for example DRC 12345).

Hurricane Laura survivors with home-repair questions should contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 866-579-0820 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov Monday-Saturday, 8am to 6pm CDT.

To view mitigation resources visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lauramit/.