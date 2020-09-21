Latest Weather Blog
FEMA closes operations in multiple parishes due to inclement weather on Monday
BATON ROUGE - FEMA announced Sunday that all of its operations in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes will shut down on Monday, September 21 due to predicted inclement weather.
This includes all Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers.
The centers will reopen Tuesday, September 22, weather permitting.
Several other centers remain open in Louisiana.
Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
Survivors do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply for disaster assistance or update their application.
To ask questions or submit information, individuals can either call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (or TTY 800-462-7585) or visit disasterassistance.gov/.
