FEMA: Caddo, Vernon Parish relief centers remain temporarily closed due to weather
BATON ROUGE – The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Leesville and Shreveport are closed temporarily due to predicted inclement weather, FEMA says.
The Leesville center will reopen Friday, Sept. 25, weather permitting. The Shreveport location will open when it is safe to do so.
Other drive-thru locations as well as other FEMA operations may also be affected by inclement weather.
Several other centers remain open in Louisiana and survivors may visit any open center.
To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.
Survivors can also visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov for additional information.
