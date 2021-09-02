77°
FEMA approves program to help pay for hotel rooms amid Ida recovery

1 hour 12 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, September 02 2021 Sep 2, 2021 September 02, 2021 9:15 PM September 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - People who fled Hurricane Ida from Louisiana are now eligible for assistance with hotel stays.

FEMA  approved a request by Louisiana for the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA).

The TSA program is for eligible people with a damaged dwelling address within the federally designated parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

They are eligible to stay in hotels in the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms. The list of participating hotels will be posted on DisasterAssistance.gov under the link Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program or you can get it by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. For TTY, call 800-462-7585. For 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.

