Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence in college admissions scandal

Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

DUBLIN, CA - On Tuesday, actress Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison to begin her two-week sentence for fraud.

In September, Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT score.

Judge Idira Talwani sentenced the 56-year-old to 14 days in prison as well as a $30,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

Huffman was originally ordered to turn herself in on Oct. 25.

The actress was the first parent to be sentenced in 'Operation Varisty Blues,' which was a massive federal investigation into a cheating scandal among elite college admissions.

According to Variety, several other parents have since been sentenced to terms ranging from probation to five months in prison.