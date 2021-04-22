Fees or taxes? Livingston Parish Council meeting about funding for flood control projects

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Etta Wheat has been living in her home for 65 years. It's a flood-prone area of Livingston Parish that was hit hard during last week's heavy rain. She doesn't want to pay more money for flood control.

"Because, I feel like people know that it floods, and they come in here and build a house, they should prepare for it," Wheat said.

Last Thursday, in Wheat's neighborhood, thunderstorms triggered flash flooding tuning front yards into lakes, and roads like rivers, but Wheat is in her 80's and lives on social security.

"I don't have the money to pay for flood control," Wheat says.

Robert Jordon lives near Wheat in the flood-prone area.

"I'm in favor of flood control and cost for flood control," Jordon said.

Jordon is still repairing his home that was damaged during the 2016 flood, and he says flood control is necessary.

"I'm hoping it's going to make a difference," Jordon said.

Flooding is taking center stage during Thursday night's Livingston Parish Council meeting.

They plan to discuss who will serve on a newly-formed gravity district that covers 80 percent of the parish, and how to raise money for flood control projects, possibly through a user fee or raising taxes.

Either way, Jordon says everyone will have to pay.

"The general public is going to have to pay for this one way or another," Jordon said.

The council could also consider doing away with individual drainage districts for a parish-wide flood control plan.