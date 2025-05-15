85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feed your Neighbor Giving Day is next week - How you can make a difference

1 hour 7 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 9:53 AM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting its annual Giving Day on May 22. 

The 24-hour giving event is a way for the food bank to give back to capital area residents in need and "end the hunger of families, children, and seniors."

Though May 22 may be a week away, you can still donate to the GBRFB on its website here. The food bank says a $10 donation can help provide 30 meals. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days