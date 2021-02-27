73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fee doubles, Plaquemines Parish cancels recycling March 1

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 12 2016 Jan 12, 2016 January 12, 2016 10:51 AM January 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

POINTE A LA HACHE - Plaquemines Parish officials say their recycling contractor is doubling its fee when the parish is in a budget crunch, so recycling pickup will end after February.

Spokesman Michael Powell Jr. says in a news release that the parish was notified at the end of 2015 that BFI subsidiary Republic was boosting its processing fee from $20 to $40 per ton.

Solid Waste Department superintendent Scott Rousselle says the department averages 30 tons a month.

He says the 18 recycling receptacles across Plaquemines Parish will be available through February, and the department will stop collecting recyclables on March 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days