66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feds reject plans to rebuild Baker High School

1 hour 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, March 11 2021 Mar 11, 2021 March 11, 2021 8:20 PM March 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BAKER - Baker School Board members are calling an emergency meeting Thursday evening after a plan to rebuild flood damage Baker High School was rejected.

"When I heard the denial, I could have just cried," Joyce Burges, a school board member said.

Burges says the USDA denied the board's $14 million dollar loan application to rebuild Baker High because the bonds it was planning to use were not secured to agency standards.

"We're considering the appeal to the USDA and all options are on the table," Burges said.

That's including getting a loan from a bank and scaled Dow versions of the original plans to rebuild or renovate.

"I really thought that by now, that the high school would have been restored by now. I really didn't think that it would take as long as it has," Naisha Cooper said.

Copper is a graduate of Baker High and has a daughter still in high school, and a son who graduated last year.

With the high school closed, students are attending class at Baker Middle School, where Cooper's son attended all of his high school years.

"He didn't spend a day at the high school, so he literally spent 7 years in middle school," Cooper said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days