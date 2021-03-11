Feds reject plans to rebuild Baker High School

BAKER - Baker School Board members are calling an emergency meeting Thursday evening after a plan to rebuild flood damage Baker High School was rejected.

"When I heard the denial, I could have just cried," Joyce Burges, a school board member said.

Burges says the USDA denied the board's $14 million dollar loan application to rebuild Baker High because the bonds it was planning to use were not secured to agency standards.

"We're considering the appeal to the USDA and all options are on the table," Burges said.

That's including getting a loan from a bank and scaled Dow versions of the original plans to rebuild or renovate.

"I really thought that by now, that the high school would have been restored by now. I really didn't think that it would take as long as it has," Naisha Cooper said.

Copper is a graduate of Baker High and has a daughter still in high school, and a son who graduated last year.

With the high school closed, students are attending class at Baker Middle School, where Cooper's son attended all of his high school years.

"He didn't spend a day at the high school, so he literally spent 7 years in middle school," Cooper said.