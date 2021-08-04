Feds investigating whether State Police brass tried to protect troopers involved in deadly arrest

MONROE - Federal investigators are now looking into whether high-ranking members of Louisiana State Police tried to protect troopers seen on video beating, dragging and stunning Ronald Greene, who later died in police custody.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the FBI is investigating allegations that supervisors ignored video evidence, suppressed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and pressed a state prosecutor to not pursue criminal charges in Greene's deadly 2019 arrest.

Click here to see the WBRZ Investigative Unit's past coverage of Ronald Greene's death and the response from State Police

The report includes claims that the head of State Police, Col. Lamar Davis, and his chief of staff, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, drove to District Attorney John Belton's office in Ruston a day after video of Greene's arrest first leaked back in May. The pair allegedly reviewed the video there and made the case that the troopers' actions were justified. Belton ultimately referred the case to federal authorities but has not ruled out the possibility of charging the troopers at a state level.

Greene died after his arrest in May 2019, which stemmed from a chase through the Monroe area, but video of his arrest wasn't released to the public for over two years. That video was only shared publicly by LSP after the Associated Press leaked partial body camera video of the violent arrest.

Last month, the FBI also ordered a new review of Greene's autopsy as part of the probe.

The criminal investigations into the troopers involved in the arrest are ongoing.