Latest Weather Blog
Feds investigating whether State Police brass tried to protect troopers involved in deadly arrest
MONROE - Federal investigators are now looking into whether high-ranking members of Louisiana State Police tried to protect troopers seen on video beating, dragging and stunning Ronald Greene, who later died in police custody.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the FBI is investigating allegations that supervisors ignored video evidence, suppressed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and pressed a state prosecutor to not pursue criminal charges in Greene's deadly 2019 arrest.
Click here to see the WBRZ Investigative Unit's past coverage of Ronald Greene's death and the response from State Police
The report includes claims that the head of State Police, Col. Lamar Davis, and his chief of staff, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, drove to District Attorney John Belton's office in Ruston a day after video of Greene's arrest first leaked back in May. The pair allegedly reviewed the video there and made the case that the troopers' actions were justified. Belton ultimately referred the case to federal authorities but has not ruled out the possibility of charging the troopers at a state level.
Greene died after his arrest in May 2019, which stemmed from a chase through the Monroe area, but video of his arrest wasn't released to the public for over two years. That video was only shared publicly by LSP after the Associated Press leaked partial body camera video of the violent arrest.
Last month, the FBI also ordered a new review of Greene's autopsy as part of the probe.
The criminal investigations into the troopers involved in the arrest are ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Man accused of killing grandmother booked into Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: BR General Mid City welcomes additional staff to assist...
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC announces ban on evictions in areas with high...
-
'Why don't you lead by example?' One year after COVID nearly killed...
-
EBR schools shaping their COVID plans, other parishes following suit
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort