Feds, ex-Louisiana congressman working on resentencing deal

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 28 2017 Nov 28, 2017 November 28, 2017 8:17 PM November 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: The San Francisco Chronicle

McLEAN, Va. - Federal prosecutors and lawyers for a former Louisiana congressman who famously hid $90,000 in his freezer are working on an agreement for his resentencing on corruption charges.
  
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. William Jefferson was convicted in 2009. He received a 13-year sentence, but was released earlier this year after a Virginia judge dismissed seven charges based on a Supreme Court ruling that made it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery-related offenses.
  
In court documents, prosecutors and Jefferson's attorneys said they are negotiating an agreement to make a joint recommendation on Jefferson's new sentence. The two sides indicated an agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday.
  
Jefferson was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 in bribes. A 2005 raid of his home turned up cash stuffed in frozen food boxes.

