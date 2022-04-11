62°
Feds, ex-Louisiana congressman working on resentencing deal
McLEAN, Va. - Federal prosecutors and lawyers for a former Louisiana congressman who famously hid $90,000 in his freezer are working on an agreement for his resentencing on corruption charges.
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. William Jefferson was convicted in 2009. He received a 13-year sentence, but was released earlier this year after a Virginia judge dismissed seven charges based on a Supreme Court ruling that made it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery-related offenses.
In court documents, prosecutors and Jefferson's attorneys said they are negotiating an agreement to make a joint recommendation on Jefferson's new sentence. The two sides indicated an agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday.
Jefferson was convicted of accepting more than $400,000 in bribes. A 2005 raid of his home turned up cash stuffed in frozen food boxes.
