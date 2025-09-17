Feds deny photo taken in Baton Rouge was among images targeted by National Park Service crackdown

BATON ROUGE — An infamous photograph depicting an escaped enslaved man taken in Baton Rouge was among materials tied to the darker parts of American history that the Trump administration has ordered the National Park Service to remove in a recent move, multiple outlets reported.

The Washington Post and several other news outlets reported Tuesday that the Trump administration has ordered several sites to take down the materials, including the 1863 photograph of a formerly enslaved man with scars on his back that became one of the most powerful images of the Civil War era.

The man, often referred to as Gordon or Peter, was photographed in 1863 after the runaway slave escaped a Mississippi plantation. The image, attributed to Louisiana photographers McPherson and Oliver, depicts the man's back ravaged by lashings.

A reproduction of "Scourged Back," on display at Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia, was removed in the wake of an executive order Donald Trump signed in March telling the National Park Service to remove materials that "inappropriately disparage Americans," the New York Times reports.

Critics say this effort will whitewash the country's history and the contributions of people of color, gay and transgender people, women and other marginalized groups.

“There is no history of the U.S. without slavery in it,” Columbia University history professor Stephanie McCurry told The New York Times. “It is impossible to edit it out or bury its horrors. The evidence is everywhere and can’t be destroyed, certainly not in one presidential administration."

According to the Department of the Interior, the removal of the picture was not ordered.

“I can confirm that NPS sites were not asked to remove the photo. If any interpretive materials are found to have been removed or altered prematurely or in error, the Department will review the circumstances and take corrective action as appropriate,” Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace told news outlet The Hill.

She added that “all interpretive signage in national parks is under review.”