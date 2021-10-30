Feds charge 3 Louisiana officers with assaulting arrestees

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three Louisiana police officers on civil rights charges accusing them of injuring men by punching them during arrests last year.

Treveion Brooks, 26, William Isenhour, 25, and D’Andre Jackson, 25, were among eight Shreveport officers accused in a state malfeasance indictment last year of beating two men arrested after a chase on Jan. 24, 2020.

“We look forward to our day in court where a jury of citizens will determine the true facts of these cases,” said Dhu Thompson, an attorney representing Brooks and Jackson on the state and federal charges.

It was not immediately clear who is representing Isenhour.

All three are scheduled for arraignment Thursday on civil rights charges alleging excessive force, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport. The indictment was handed up Wednesday and unsealed Friday, online court records show.

The Caddo Parish district attorney said in July 2020 that prosecutors had dropped all charges against the men who were arrested, Chico Bell and Damon Robinson, because of unnecessary force. The federal indictment used only initials.

Brooks is accused of injuring “D.R.” by punching his face and body on Jan. 24, 2020, while Isenhour and Jackson are accused of doing the same thing to “C.B.,” according to the news release.

The civil rights charge carries up to 10 years in prison.