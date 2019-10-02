Feds ask US judge to decide fate of Trump's tax returns

88°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Justice Department lawyers say a legal battle over President Donald Trump's tax returns should stay in front of a federal judge, rather than be fought in state court.
  
The lawyers weighed in Wednesday on jurisdictional issues in an ongoing effort by Trump to nullify a grand jury subpoena seeking the records from his accounting firm.
  
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is trying to get access to Trump's returns as part of a criminal probe.
  
The investigation stems in part from the Trump Organization's involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.
  
Vance is a Democrat. He had said any dispute should be decided in state court.
  
Trump's lawyers say the investigation is politically motivated.
