Feds approve supplemental August SNAP benefits for Louisiana residents

The federal government has approved a request from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to expand August SNAP benefits for households not already receiving their maximum allotment.

DCFS announced Tuesday that eligible recipients will receive additional benefits to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size in August. They will be loaded onto SNAP recipients EBT cards on Aug. 21.

Households already at the max will not receive additional benefits.

August will mark the sixth consecutive month that Louisiana SNAP recipients have been approved for added benefits as part of federal COVID-19 relief.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nutrition Service has also allowed DCFS to streamline the application and recertification process due to the ongoing pandemic.

You can learn more about the SNAP program on DCFS's web page: http://www.dcfs.la.gov/