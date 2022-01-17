FedEx truck ran through crash site on I-10 causing four-car pileup; deputy and wrecker driver hurt

IBERVILLE PARISH - A sheriff's deputy and a wrecker driver were hurt Sunday morning when a truck blew through traffic cones and ran into a crash scene on the Basin Bridge.

Iberville Sheriff's Department said a deputy, a wrecker driver and State Police troopers were responding to an accident on I-10 near the Whiskey Bay exit. Deputies said a car ran into a guard rail on the interstate.

Deputies said a MAP truck pulled up to the crash site and put out traffic cones and lights so drivers would be aware of the wreck.

According to the sheriff's office, a FedEx truck ran through the cones and hit the MAP truck, which hit the deputies car, which hit the wrecker's vehicle.

The driver of the wrecker was airlifted from the Interstate and suffered serious injuries. The sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital but released Sunday.

John Guerin, the driver of the FedEx truck, was booked on charges of negligent injuring, careless operation and failure to obey signs. No bond has been set.

No more details were immediately available.