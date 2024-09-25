87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FedEx driver allegedly stole package containing woman's iPad after taking a picture of it at her mailbox

2 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 9:41 AM September 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ETHEL - Deputies arrested a FedEx driver who allegedly stole a woman's package after sending her a picture of it at her mailbox. 

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the theft complaint on Aug. 8. The complainant told deputies she received a notification that a package she was waiting for had been delivered, but was unable to find it at the end of her driveway. 

When detectives examined the image sent to the woman, they saw the package appeared to have been tampered with and determined the the FedEx driver, identified as 24-year-old Kayla Wheeler, had stolen the package. 

Trending News

Wheeler was arrested on Sept. 20 for theft under $1,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days