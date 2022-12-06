Latest Weather Blog
FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA
NEW YORK (AP) - FedEx says it's sticking with the NRA and has not asked to be removed from the organization's website where members are offered corporate discounts.
The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company says it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.
But, it maintains that it is a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.
More than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association as public pressure builds following the Parkland, Florida massacre. They include Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham, Delta, and United Airlines, among others.
