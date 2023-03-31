Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title, beats Cilic

LONDON - Roger Federer has won his record eighth Wimbledon title.



Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court in his 11th final at the All England Club. The win moves him above both Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who each have won seven titles at the grass-court major.



It is also the 35-year-old Federer's record 19th Grand Slam singles title.



Federer's previous Wimbledon win came in 2012. He then lost to Novak Djokovic in both the 2014 and '15 finals. His first Wimbledon title came in 2003, and he won the next four after that.



Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open after beating Federer in the semifinals, his first win over the Swiss player.