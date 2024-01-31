Federal lawsuit filed seeking to overturn Louisiana's congressional map changes

BATON ROUGE - 12 plaintiffs are suing Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry over the state's recently changed congressional district map over alleged civil rights violations, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The plaintiffs allege that, in their special redistricting session, lawmakers intended to segregate voters “entirely on their races and create two majority-African American voting districts and four majority non-African American districts, without regard for any traditional redistricting criteria.”

The plaintiffs in the filing are each identified as non-African American voter[s], and eight of them saw their voting districts change due to the redistricting.

The filings took place in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The case has been assigned to Judge David C. Joseph.