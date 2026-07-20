Federal jury convicts 2 Capital area men of identify theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud

BATON ROUGE — A federal jury unanimously convicted two Capital area men of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, among other charges, after a three-day trial.

According to federal prosecutors, 60-year-old Calvin Kemp from Gonzales and 33-year-old Chevez Robillard from Baton Rouge were both found guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft when they created a scheme to defraud insurance companies.

Over the course of several months, the pair applied for multiple life and accidental death insurance policies with eight separate insurance providers using the identities of three people. Robillard and Kemp, during the scheme, also established companies with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, but the companies never did any business.

In total, prosecutors said, the two men obtained nine insurance policies worth $4.325 million.

In addition to the life insurance fraud, Kemp used the three people's identities to impersonate musicians and the CEOs of music production companies.

Robillard used the stolen identifiers of two victims and was named as the sole beneficiary in all policies obtained, the prosecution added. He submitted claims for insurance benefits on four policies fraudulently issued in the name of one of the victims, who was murdered in Baton Rouge in December 2022.

Kemp faces 26 years in prison, while Robillard faces 24 years behind bars.