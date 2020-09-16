Federal judge rules La.'s emergency election plan should allow more mail-in voting

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's emergency plan for Louisiana's fall election does not allow for adequate voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision from Judge Shelly Dick said that the current plan offered limited absentee by mail voting and "imposes a burden on their right to vote."

Some voters, joined by rights groups, asked the federal court to halt the plan, fearing that crowds standing in line to vote could lead to another surge in coronavirus cases. They also argued that fear of the virus could prevent others from voting at all.

Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry had defended the plan in weeks past as Governor John Bel Edwards threatened to strike it down if lawmakers sent it to his desk.

Ardoin released a brief statement Wednesday afternoon saying his office is reviewing the ruling.

“We have received and are currently reviewing Judge Dick's ruling. A decision as to how to proceed will be made after careful consideration of the facts is weighed with the fact that absentee voting currently underway for some voters, and early voting mere weeks away.”

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.