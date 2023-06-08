Federal judge pumps brakes on plea deal for WBR clerk convicted of pocketing traffic fines

BATON ROUGE — A federal judge deferred a plea agreement signed by a former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee who admitted to stealing at least $150,000 from traffic ticket payments.

That plea agreement was deferred as a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Legal experts told WBRZ a pre-sentence investigation will look at prior criminal history and determine other factors before the judge renders her decision.

Mandy Miller was first exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last fall. She manipulated the computer systems to cook the books. That allowed her to steal $150,000 in money that was not hers. When auditors were called in to investigate, they only went back five years. That's because of the statute of limitations connected to the crimes only goes back that far.

However, those close to the investigation believe the theft predates the earliest date that auditor's looked at.

"That's a major public trust issue," District Attorney Tony Clayton said. "To steal from taxpayers that pay you to do the work, there's a fiduciary duty and solemn obligation when the public puts us in these jobs we must be accountable for their money ... period."

The feds ultimately took the case, and Miller pleaded guilty quickly.

She's facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. However, under sentencing guidelines sentences are often shorter than the maximum, and the plea agreement notes that she qualifies for at least two decreases in offense levels for accepting responsibility.

She could be eligible for a third decrease if her offense is still considered to be above a certain level.

Ultimately, legal experts told WBRZ that means that she could face a reduction in amount of time she will serve in federal prison. The agreement also states that the court will not prosecute her for any offense related to the offense charged in her federal bill of information.

With an audit only going back five years and Miller entering a guilty plea quickly, some are wondering what the actual number is in missing funds and when the theft actually started.