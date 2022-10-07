Latest Weather Blog
Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself.
Court records released Thursday say the chief judge for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi of Louisiana to complete at least 90 days of substance abuse treatment due to the severity of her alcoholism.
Minaldi has been on medical leave since December.
Last month, a federal magistrate who is a longtime friend of Minaldi filed a lawsuit challenging her mental and physical capacity to manage her personal and financial affairs.
Court officials haven't explained why Minaldi was pulled off several cases, including one marred by mistakes in routine trial procedures.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into...
-
Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger...
-
Amid push for new stormwater fee, some frustrated EBR homeowners say it's...
-
Mayor proposing new fee to fund drainage plan; find out how much...
-
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League