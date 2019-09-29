Federal judge: Alabama counties must allow gay marriage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A federal judge says Alabama counties must abide by court decisions allowing gay marriage.



U.S. District Judge Callie Granade in Mobile issued an order Wednesday updating a previous ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in Alabama.



Granade says state probate judges can't discriminate against gay couples because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled gay marriage is legal everywhere. But her order doesn't affect counties that have stopped issuing all marriage licenses.



The judge had put previous decisions on hold to allow time for the justices to rule.



Granade's order came at the request of groups representing gay couples across Alabama.



Many Alabama counties still aren't issuing same-sex marriage licenses despite the Supreme Court decision.



The Alabama Supreme Court has muddied the issue by granting time for gay marriage opponents to voice their opinion.