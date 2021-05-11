Federal investigators seek cooperation from key witnesses in probe of Florida lawmaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz

As Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz continues to battle several sexual misconduct allegations made against him, federal investigators are working to secure the cooperation of two key witnesses.

CNN reports that investigators are in talks with a former Capitol Hill intern who used to date Gaetz and with a former Florida county tax collector who may have insight into the allegations made against the 39-year-old lawmaker.

The purpose of the federal probe is to determine whether or not Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution, and public corruption laws, and to find out if he had sex with a minor.

While the name of Gaetz's former girlfriend has not been released, the second key witness is former Florida county tax collector named Joel Greenberg, who CNN says is approaching a deadline this week to strike a plea agreement with the government on more than two dozen charges he is currently facing.

The news outlet goes on to say that with the cooperation of both Greenberg and Gaetz's former partner, investigators will be able to understand the relevance of records related to hundreds of transactions that appear to include payments for sex.

Gaetz continues to deny all of the allegations made against him.

CNN says a Gaetz spokesperson recently told the news outlet: "Your 'story' is simply a regurgitation of the same falsehoods you've been peddling for two months now without a shred of evidence or a single on-record accuser."

Gaetz, meanwhile, continues to work alongside fellow Republicans in drumming up support for a series of America First rallies.

NPR reports that on Friday, May 7, he joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a rally held in an enormous Florida retirement community called The Villages.

During the rally, Gaetz jokingly told the crowd, "I already know how CNN is going to report it: 'Matt Gaetz has wild party surrounded by beautiful women in The Villages,' so just get ready for it."