Federal help for Louisiana, improving infrastructure discussed in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A strong tie to Louisiana says federal help is coming.

Former Congressman Cedric Richmond is now a senior White House advisor and leading the federal response to Hurricane Ida. Hours before the President's visit to Louisiana, he says that power, gasoline, food, and water are the top priority, but improving infrastructure is also being discussed.

Richmond knows what it's like to be in a natural disaster and lose power for days.

"If we can prevent that we should prevent that," said Richmond. "Better transmission lines, better transmission infrastructure, more reliable electricity, generation, all of those things are key to making that happen, and they're all in one way or another included in our Build Back Better plan."

The remnants of Ida have wreaked havoc on Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. Richmond says today there will not be a competition for available dollars.

"I don't think it's a competition, you heard the President say today we're all in this together. We can help all people," he said. "You'll see us assisting both places. You'll see us giving disaster dollars to both."

Richmond says those disaster dollars are appropriated by need. Friday, the President will view the devastation and speak with local officials about what they need.